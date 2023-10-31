Appfolio, Inc. To Host Investor Meeting On November 14, 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF), a leading provider of cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry, today announced that it will host an investor meeting on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.



AppFolio President and Chief Executive Officer Shane Trigg and AppFolio Chief Financial Officer Fay Sien Goon, as well as other members of AppFolio's senior leadership team, will host presentations on AppFolio's business foundation and long-term strategy, followed by a live Q&A session. Presentations will begin at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

To register for the live video webcast of the event, please visit this page . A replay of the webcast will be available and accessible following the event at .

Disclosure Information

AppFolio uses and intends to continue to use its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor AppFolio's Investor Relations website in addition to following AppFolio's SEC filings, public conference calls, press releases, and webcasts.

About AppFolio, Inc.

AppFolio, Inc. is a cloud-based technology platform built for the real estate industry. Our solutions enable our customers to digitally transform their businesses, address critical business operations and deliver a better customer experience. For more information about AppFolio, visit appfolio.

Investor Contact:

Lori Barker



Tags AppFolio saas REAL ESTATE