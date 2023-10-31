Vaxcyte To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN CARLOS, Calif., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxcyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCVX), a clinical-stage vaccine innovation company engineering high-fidelity vaccines to protect humankind from the consequences of bacterial diseases, today announced that Company management will participate in fireside chats and host one-on-one meetings at the following investor conferences:
Guggenheim 5 th Annual Inflammation & Immunology Conference
November 6-7, 2023
Fireside Chat will take place live on Tuesday, November 7 at 11:10AM ET
Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
November 14-16, 2023
Fireside Chat will take place live on Tuesday, November 14 at 8:00AM GMT / 3:00AM ET
Evercore ISI 6 th Annual HealthCONx Conference
November 28-30, 2023
Fireside Chat will take place live on Tuesday, November 28 at 8:20AM ET
The live webcasts of these fireside chats can be accessed through the Investors & Media section of the Company's website at . A replay of the webcasts will be available for approximately 30 days following each respective conference.
About Vaxcyte
Vaxcyte is a vaccine innovation company engineering high-fidelity vaccines to protect humankind from the consequences of bacterial diseases. The Company is developing broad-spectrum conjugate and novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Vaxcyte's lead candidate, VAX-24, is a 24-valent, broad-spectrum, carrier-sparing pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) being developed for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease and is poised to move into late-stage development. VAX-31, which will be the broadest-spectrum PCV candidate to enter the clinic, is a follow-on candidate to VAX-24 and part of the Company's PCV franchise.
Vaxcyte is re-engineering the way highly complex vaccines are made through modern synthetic techniques, including advanced chemistry and the XpressCFTM cell-free protein synthesis platform, exclusively licensed from Sutro Biopharma, Inc. Unlike conventional cell-based approaches, the Company's system for producing difficult-to-make proteins and antigens is intended to accelerate its ability to efficiently create and deliver high-fidelity vaccines with enhanced immunological benefits. Vaxcyte's pipeline also includes VAX-A1, a prophylactic vaccine candidate designed to prevent Group A Strep infections; VAX-PG, a therapeutic vaccine candidate designed to slow or stop the progression of periodontal disease; and VAX-GI, a vaccine program designed to prevent Shigella. Vaxcyte is driven to eradicate or treat invasive bacterial infections, which have serious and costly health consequences when left unchecked. For more information, visit .
Contacts:
Jennifer Zibuda, Senior Director, Investor Relations
Vaxcyte, Inc.
860-729-8902
