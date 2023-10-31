Prosomnus Announces Third Quarter 2023 Investor Call And Business Update

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProSomnus, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSA ), a leading CPAP alternative for the treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (“OSA”), will report its third quarter financial results after market close on Thursday, November 9, 2023. ProSomnus Chief Executive Officer, Len Liptak, and Chief Financial Officer, Brian Dow, will host a conference call at 1:30 pm PT / 4:30 pm ET.



Investor Call Dial-In Information

Interested parties may register for the conference call using the following link: ProSomnus Q3 2023 Conference Call . You may access the live webcast of the conference call by using the following link: ProSomnus Q3 2023 Webcast . The link will also be posted in the Investor Relations section of the ProSomnus website at News & Events .

About ProSomnus

ProSomnus (NASDAQ: OSA ) is a leading CPAP alternative for the treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea, a serious medical disease affecting over 1 billion people worldwide, that is associated with comorbidities including heart failure, stroke, hypertension, morbid obesity, and type 2 diabetes. ProSomnus intraoral medical devices are engineered to precisely track the treatment plan and anatomy for each patient. Non-invasive, patient preferred and easy to use, ProSomnus devices have demonstrated excellent efficacy, safety, adherence, and overall outcomes in a growing body of clinical investigations. ProSomnus precision intraoral devices are FDA-cleared, patented, and covered by commercial medical insurance, Medicare, TRICARE and many Government sponsored healthcare plans around the world, representing over 200 million covered lives. To learn more, visit .

Investor Contact

Mike Cavanaugh

ICR Westwicke

Phone: +1.617.877.9641

Email:

Media Contact

Elizabeth Coleman

ICR Westwicke

Phone: +1.203.682.4783

Email:



