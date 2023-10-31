Phunware Sets Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call For Thursday, November 9, 2023 At 4:30 PM ET

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (“Phunware” or“the Company”) , the pioneer of patented Location Based SaaS solutions that offer the only fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that enables brands to engage, manage and monetize anyone anywhere, will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.



Phunware management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

U.S. dial-in: 800-343-4136

International dial-in: 203-518-9843

Access Code: PHUNWQ3

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company's website at phunware .

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through Thursday, November 23, 2023.

Toll-free replay number: 877-481-4010

International replay number: 919-882-2331

Replay ID: 49386

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile - Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), the pioneer of Location Based SaaS that offers the only fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that enables brands to engage, manage and monetize anyone anywhere. Phunware's Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & PhunToken) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world's most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with approximately one billion active devices touching its platform each month when operating at scale. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit and follow @phunware on all social media platforms.

Phunware PR & Media Inquiries:

Email:

Phone: (512) 693-4199

Phunware Investor Relations:

Matt Glover and John Yi

Gateway Group, Inc.

Email:

Phone: (949) 574-3860