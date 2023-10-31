Codexis To Participate In Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS), a leading enzyme engineering company, today announced that management will participate in four upcoming investor conferences.



The Jefferies London Healthcare Conference (London, UK)

Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at 1:00 pm GMT, management will participate in a fireside chat



The Stifel 2023 Healthcare Conference (New York, NY)

Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at 9:10 am ET, management will participate in a fireside chat



The Stephens Annual Investment Conference (Nashville, TN)

Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at 9:00 am CT, management will participate in a fireside chat



The 14 th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference (New York, NY)

Thursday, November 16, 2023, management will host 1x1 investor meetings



Live webcasts of each fireside chat will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, . A replay of each fireside chat will be archived for 90 days following the presentation date.

Codexis is a leading enzyme engineering company leveraging its proprietary CodeEvolver® technology platform to discover, develop and enhance novel, high-performance enzymes and other classes of proteins. Codexis enzymes solve for real-world challenges associated with small molecule pharmaceuticals manufacturing and nucleic acid synthesis. The Company is currently developing its proprietary ECO SynthesisTM platform to enable the scaled manufacture of RNAi therapeutics through an enzymatic route. Codexis' unique enzymes can drive improvements such as higher yields, reduced energy usage and waste generation, improved efficiency in manufacturing and greater sensitivity in genomic and diagnostic applications. For more information, visit .

