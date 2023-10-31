Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Introduction of Managed Investment Solutions

Westwood Energy Secondaries Fund Launched

DALLAS, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE: WHG) today reported third quarter 2023 earnings. Significant items included:



SMidCap Value, MidCap Value, Platinum, Dividend Select, Enhanced Balanced, Income Opportunity, High Income and Global Real Estate strategies all beat their primary benchmarks.

Our strong investment performance was reflected in quarterly peer rankings with SMidCap Value, MidCap Value, Platinum and Tactical Growth all posting top quartile rankings.

Revenues totaled $21.9 million versus the second quarter's $21.9 million and $15.4 million a year ago. Net income of $4.4 million compared with the second quarter's $2.9 million and a net loss of $1.2 million in 2022's third quarter.

Our comprehensive income included $4.0 million of life insurance proceeds, partially offset by a $2.5 million charge following an increase in the fair value of contingent consideration, both related to Salient.

Non-GAAP Economic Earnings of $6.3 million compared with the second quarter's $5.7 million and $0.8 million in the third quarter of 2022.

We launched Managed Investment Solutions, an experienced Chicago-based group that provides customized index solutions to a wide range of clients, and a new private markets strategy called Westwood Energy Secondaries Fund to source energy-related private investments.

Westwood held $48.5 million in cash and short-term investments as of September 30, 2023, up $10.4 million from the second quarter. Stockholders' equity totaled $117.8 million and we have no debt. We declared a cash dividend of $0.15 per common share, payable on January 3, 2024 to stockholders of record on December 1, 2023.

Brian Casey, Westwood's President and CEO, commented, "I want to acknowledge the sudden passing last summer of Chris Guptill, co-founder of Broadmark Asset Management. His long-term partners took over the joint leadership roles they'd shared in preparation for this possibility. As a Key Man in a focused enterprise, an insurance policy was in place, and Chris will long be remembered professionally for his skills as an investor and colleague. On a personal level, we will all miss his dry wit and good-natured demeanor.

We are very pleased with the progress we have made over the past several quarters, especially the integration of relationships and teams from Salient Partners. We are beginning to detect green shoots on the distribution front and we're looking forward to showcasing our solid investment performance to the marketplace as investors and advisors begin to envisage an environment in which cash is no longer the only game in town. We are ready to capitalize on the sales momentum that our newest investment team, Managed Investment Solutions, will generate with its unique, customized approach, and launched Westwood Energy Secondaries Fund to access private investments in the energy field. I believe that Westwood has the right products and people in place to take advantage of unfolding market opportunities."

Revenues were comparable to the second quarter. Revenues were higher than last year's third quarter reflecting higher average AUM following the acquisition of Salient Partners' asset management business during the fourth quarter of last year.

Firmwide assets under management and advisement totaled $15.5 billion at quarter end, consisting of assets under management ("AUM") of $14.4 billion and assets under advisement ("AUA") of $1.1 billion.

Third quarter net income of $4.4 million compared to the second quarter's $2.9 million due to the receipt of life insurance proceeds offset by changes in the fair value of contingent consideration. Diluted earnings (loss) per share ("EPS") of $0.41 compared to $0.36 for the second quarter. Non-GAAP Economic Earnings of $6.3 million, or $0.77 per share, compared with $5.7 million, or $0.70 per share, in the second quarter.

Third quarter net income of $4.4 million compared to last year's third quarter net loss of $1.2 million due to higher revenues and insurance proceeds, offset by changes in the fair value of contingent consideration and higher employee compensation and benefits expenses. Revenues and expenses were higher following the acquisition of Salient Partners' asset management business in 2022. Diluted EPS was $0.41 compared with a loss of $0.15 per share for 2022's third quarter. Non-GAAP Economic Earnings were $6.3 million, or $0.77 per share, compared with $0.8 million, or $0.10 per share, in the third quarter of 2022.

Economic Earnings and Economic EPS are non-GAAP performance measures and are explained and reconciled with the most comparable GAAP numbers in the attached tables.

Westwood will host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2023 results and other business matters at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time today. To join the conference call, please register here:

After registering, you will be provided with a dial-in number containing a personalized PIN.

Webcast Link:

ABOUT WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. is an investment management boutique and wealth management firm. Westwood offers a broad array of investment solutions to institutional investors, private wealth clients and financial intermediaries. The firm specializes in two distinct investment capabilities: U.S. Value Equity and Multi-Asset, which includes Asset Allocation, Energy and Real Assets and Tactical Absolute Return. Westwood's strategies are made available through separate accounts, the Westwood Funds® family of mutual funds and other pooled vehicles. Westwood benefits from significant, broad-based employee ownership and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“WHG.” Based in Dallas, Westwood also maintains offices in Houston and San Francisco.

For more information on Westwood, please visit westwoodgroup.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not purely historical facts, including, without limitation, statements about our expected future financial position, results of operations or cash flows, as well as other statements including without limitation, words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“expect,”“could,” and other similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results and the timing of some events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, without limitation: the composition and market value of our AUM and AUA; our ability to maintain our fee structure in light of competitive fee pressures; risks associated with actions of activist stockholders; distributions to our common stockholders have included and may in the future include a return of capital; inclusion of foreign company investments in our AUM; regulations adversely affecting the financial services industry; our ability to maintain effective cyber security; litigation risks; our ability to develop and market new investment strategies successfully; our reputation and our relationships with current and potential customers; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; our ability to perform operational tasks; our ability to select and oversee third-party vendors; our dependence on the operations and funds of our subsidiaries; our ability to maintain effective information systems; our ability to prevent misuse of assets and information in the possession of our employees and third-party vendors, which could damage our reputation and result in costly litigation and liability for our clients and us; our stock is thinly traded and may be subject to volatility; competition in the investment management industry; our ability to avoid termination of client agreements and the related investment redemptions; the significant concentration of our revenues in a small number of customers; we have made and may continue to make business combinations as a part of our business strategy, which may present certain risks and uncertainties; our relationships with investment consulting firms; our ability to identify and execute on our strategic initiatives; our ability to declare and pay dividends; our ability to fund future capital requirements on favorable terms; our ability to properly address conflicts of interest; our ability to maintain adequate insurance coverage; our ability to maintain an effective system of internal controls; and the other risks detailed from time to time in Westwood's SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2023, June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2023. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, Westwood is not obligated to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

SOURCE: Westwood Holdings Group, Inc.

(WHG-G)

CONTACT:

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc.

Terry Forbes

Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

(214) 756-6900

