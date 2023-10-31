Expectant And New Dads And Grandfathers-Get Flu Vaccinations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TAMPA, FL, USA, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Why is the flu shot so important? Pregnant women are more susceptible to flu and other respiratory illnesses-as the baby grows, the mom's lung capacity decreases, so it can be harder to breathe regularly, and a respiratory disease can make breathing even harder.Despite this, flu vaccine rates remain low among pregnant women. In a recently released survey of women who were pregnant during the 2022-23 flu season only 47.2 percent of respondents had received a flu shot prior to or during pregnancy.“Parents want what's best for their child, and during pregnancy, expectant moms carefully consider everything they put into their body-and that's a good thing,” said Dr. Sal Giorgianni, co-founder and vice president Healthy Men , Inc.“It's especially important for expectant and new dads to support their partner in getting a flu vaccine.”Flu vaccines not only reduce the chance of catching the flu, but they also reduce the chance of transmitting it to others.“That's why everyone who will be in contact with the baby should also be vaccinated -including Dad, Grandad, and Grandma,” adds Giorgianni.“Family fluvaccines can quite literally save the life of the mom and baby.”Vaccination rates have historically been lower among Black and Hispanic communities compared to white Americans.During the 2021-22 flu season nearly 54% of white Americans received their flu shot comparted to 42% of Black and 37.9% of Hispanic adults.Dr. Jean' Bonhomme, Board Member, Healthy Men Inc. and President of the National Black Men's Health Network said,“We must do more to educate about the importance of vaccines---but we also need to work to make vaccinations more accessible to these communities through smart public health policies at the local, state and federal level.”The staff of Healthy Men, Inc., including health experts and dads, have received many questions about this season's flu vaccine and we've put together this list of the top 10 issues that expectant dads, moms, and family members should consider when making a decision about getting the flu vaccine.Making sure that your pregnant partner and your unborn or new baby are healthy is an incredibly important--and gratifying part being a dad, says Armin Brott, president of Healthy Men, Inc., and the author of The Expectant Father and The New Father: A Dad's Guide to the First Year.“And during flu season, getting vaccinated yourself--and encouraging your partner and others to do the same--is a great way to keep your family safe; OB-GYNs and other health care providers play a critical role in a woman's choice to get vaccinated, addressing questions and providing fact-based information on the safety and efficacy of the vaccine. Those conversations can go a long way in a decision to get vaccinated.###**NOTE to Media: Dr. Sal and other representatives from Healthy Men Inc. are available for interviews. See Contact information above.****About Healthy Men Inc:HEALTHY MEN INC. © is a federally designated non-profit organization under Section501(c)(3) of the US Internal Revenue Code.HMI's MISSION is to enhance the wellness and health of boys and men through public communication, awareness, education, outreach, advocacy, and public policy. We will accomplish this by engaging and partnering with expert individuals and organizations toprovide resources, support, training, programs, and expertise that emphasizes that wellness and comprehensive health self-management are core components of masculinity.

