IART Investors Have Opportunity To Lead Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation Securities Fraud Lawsuit

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation ("Integra" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: IART ).

Class Period: March 11, 2019 – May 22, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 13, 2023

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors

that: (1) Integra had failed to take sufficient measures to remediate the violations identified by the FDA in the 2018 Form 483, 2019 Warning Letter, and the 2021 Form 483; (2) As a result of those deficiencies, since March 2018, all products manufactured in the Boston Facility had the potential for higher-than-permitted levels of endotoxin and would need to be recalled; (3) The Company was not making progress towards obtaining its PMA indication for SurgiMend, in part, because the manufacturing site that would produce the PMA product, the Boston Facility, was in continued violation of the FDA standards that Integra failed to rectify years after the initial notice of the violations and as a result the facility had to be shutdown to correct those ongoing deficiencies; and (4) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

