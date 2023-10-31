Novotech Joins Forces With NETGEAR To Distribute Leading Mobile Wi-Fi Hotspots

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Novotech Technologies , a leading IoT and M2M hardware, services, and solutions distributor, becomes a North American Distributor of NETGEAR award-winning 5G Mobile Hotspots.According to Zion Research, the mobile hotspot market's global compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is expected to be 19.4% through 2030.“This is a huge opportunity for our Partners...” says Richard Hobbs, President of Novotech Technologies. He continues,“We're happy to add key NETGEAR products to our line, allowing our channel to capitalize on this growth opportunity.”Two of the key mobile hotspot products we now offer include the NETGEAR Nighthawk M6 and M6 PRO.Nighthawk M6 PRO 5G Router Sub 6 C-Band + mmWaveElevate your mobile Wi-Fi experience to unprecedented levels with Wi-Fi 6E and lightning-fast mmWave 5G speeds. The Nighthawk M6 Pro Mobile Router harnesses the advanced capabilities of the Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM X65 5G Modem-RF System, ensuring top-tier performance and ground-breaking speeds. This mobile router is compatible with 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz, supporting AXE3600, making it the perfect device for enabling secure Wi-Fi on the move, accommodating up to 32 devices simultaneously. Check out the Nighthawk M6 PRO on the Novotech website .Nighthawk M6 5G Wi-Fi 6 Mobile Hotspot Router With 5G Sub-6 bandsEnhance your mobile Wi-Fi experience with your carrier's latest Wi-Fi 6 technology and remarkable 5G speed upgrades. The Nighthawk M6 Mobile Router has the Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM X62 5G Modem-RF System, ensuring top-tier performance and revolutionary speeds. This mobile router seamlessly combines dual-band 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi 6, boasting AX3600 support. It is the perfect choice for providing secure Wi-Fi connectivity to up to 32 devices while on the go or for staying connected to the 5G network at home. Check out the Nighthawk M6 on the Novotech website .About NovotechThrough strategic partnerships with many of the world's most advanced Internet of Things (IoT) manufacturers, Novotech Technologies is a leading distributor of IoT products, services, and solutions. Established in 2001, Novotech has headquarters in Ottawa, Ontario, with offices throughout Canada and the United States. Visit us at or on LinkedIn.About NETGEARNETGEAR® (NASDAQ: NTGR) has pioneered advanced networking technologies for homes, businesses, and service providers worldwide since 1996 and leads the industry with a broad range of award-winning products designed to simplify and improve people's lives. By enabling people to collaborate and connect to a world of information and entertainment, NETGEAR is dedicated to delivering innovative and advanced connected solutions ranging from mobile and cloud-based services for enhanced control and security to smart networking products, video over Ethernet for Pro AV applications, easy-to-use Wi-Fi solutions and performance gaming routers to enhance online gameplay. The company is headquartered out of San Jose, Calif., with offices located around the globe. More information is available from the NETGEAR Investor Page or by calling (408) 907-8000. Connect with NETGEAR: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and the NETGEAR blog at NETGEAR.

