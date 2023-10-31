Abell-Hanger Commissions Study That Explores The Impact Of Education Capital Expenditures

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MIDLAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / --The Abell-Hanger Foundation has released the findings of a recent study that explores the impact of capital expenditures for school construction and renovation on student, teacher, and community outcomes. The foundation commissioned the American Institutes of Research to conduct an unbiased and objective analysis of available research on the topic. The Abell-Hanger Foundation's goal is to provide information for residents of Midland and surrounding communities. AIR (American Institutes for Research) is a non-profit organization that conducts and applies research to improve the quality of life for individuals and communities.Key Study Findings:.Time-Dependent Effects: While most researchers suggest that capital projects positively influence student test scores, it is noteworthy that these effects may take some time to materialize. New schools or major renovations often undergo a transition period that can lead to initially unchanged student achievement..Disadvantaged Students and Learning Environments: Some studies indicate that new school construction can have the most significant impact on test scores, particularly for disadvantaged students. Additionally, it can create less crowded learning environments that benefit students who continue attending the original facilities..Capital Projects vs. School Operations: The study revealed that spending on capital projects appears to have a lower impact on student test scores when compared to investments in school operations..Housing Market Effects: The study emphasized that school bonds play a substantial role in increasing house prices in the affected school districts and their neighboring communities..Teacher Attrition and Retention: The study findings stress the need for further research to comprehensively understand the impact of bond measures on teacher attrition and retention. More extensive studies are essential to represent the diverse school contexts across the nation accurately.These results underscore the intricate and multifaceted relationship between capital expenditures in education and their resultant outcomes. The American Institutes of Research states that continued research and analysis will provide a clearer understanding of the most effective strategies to ensure these investments lead to improved education for all.About Abell-Hanger Foundation:The Abell-Hanger Foundation, based in Midland, Texas, is a dedicated non-profit organization committed to supporting education, healthcare, and community development. Through research and partnerships, the foundation aims to make a meaningful impact on various aspects of life in the Permian Basin and beyond.

