EPH Closes On 23-Acre Site In Fayetteville, AR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Site Aerial

Site Plan

Area Map

In partnership with Moses Tucker Partners and C&A Companies, the joint venture will break ground on a 600-unit multi-family project in early 2024

FAYETTEVILLE , ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The partnership has acquired a premium site and plans to develop a premier multifamily housing community in Northwest Arkansas. Located next to the University of Arkansas and just off the primary thoroughfare of Interstate 49 and Wedington Drive, the project presents a unique & rare opportunity to develop one of the last multifamily parcels in that area. The development, still in the early design phase, will feature an assortment of upscale amenities, such as a first-class fitness center and yoga studio, two resort-style pools, state-of-the-art smart technology, outdoor entertainment areas and convenient access to bike and nature trails.“EPH has invested heavily in Arkansas real estate over the past few years, and we are excited to expand our footprint to the Northwest Arkansas market,” said Nick Forss, Principal, EPH.“The strong growth potential in the area makes our investment a smart choice for EPH investors.”MTP will lead the development of the 23-acre site and, upon its completion, assume management of the property. Construction is slated to begin in Q2 2024. To date, MTP has successfully developed and acquired over $1 billion in assets across the state of Arkansas and in various other markets.“The University of Arkansas and the larger Northwest Arkansas community are growing exponentially, so our firm is excited to bring the momentum and success of our multi-family development in Central Arkansas to this expanding market,” said Chris Moses, Principal, President & Chief Executive Officer, Moses Tucker.About Equity Partnership Holdings :Equity Partnership Holdings (EPH) is a real estate investment company with offices in Denver, CO, Charleston, SC, and Newport Beach, CA. The main focus of EPH is acquiring strategically located multi-family investment properties in areas with strong fundamentals and upside potential. Since 2010 EPH has closed on over 30 multi-family properties, in 9 different states, encompassing over 1,500 units. Besides multi-family investment opportunities, EPH has partnered with experienced developers on projects to provide compelling risk-adjustedreturns to their investors.About Moses Tucker Partners :Headquartered in downtown Little Rock, Moses Tucker Partners is a full-service commercial, property management and development real estate operation, and one of the largest commercial brokerage and management firms in Arkansas, with 11.2 million square feet of commercial space under management. The firm has approximately 100 employees across its Little Rock headquarters and branch office in Bentonville and offers a full spectrum of real estate services for clients in Arkansas and beyond, including but not limited to tenant representation, landlord representation, real estate and economic consulting services, investment sales and capital markets, and property and facilities management.About C&A Companies :Since it was established in 1993, C&A Companies has successfully developed more than 2,000 residential units, ranging from multi-family communities to semi-custom and fine custom homes. C&A has also developed over 5,000 acres into 750 single-family lots while preserving over 2,000 acres as open space, dedicated parks and conservation easements. The principals of C&A have executed over $950 million in transactions, including debt, equity, development, construction and municipal bond issues. They also sit on the boards of various metropolitan districts and are actively involved in several professional and trade organizations.

Media Relations

EPH, LLC

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn