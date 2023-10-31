Zayed University Ushers In A New Era Of Inclusivity With Virtual Reality Hub For Students Of Determination

(MENAFN- Mid-East)



Zayed University is set to introduce a pioneering virtual reality (VR) training hub to optimize the learning experience and enhance accessibility for students of determination.

Through a partnership with Al Tayer Group, this groundbreaking initiative demonstrates the university's commitment to nurturing innovation and inclusivity. Showcased at GITEX 2023, the VR hub highlights the university's commitment to harnessing advanced technology to improve the educational journey for every student.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Leading the way in higher education, Zayed University is set to establish a state-of-the-art VR training hub designed to promote learning inclusivity for students of determination. In collaboration with Al Tayer Group, a leading conglomerate in the region, this initiative is poised to offer students of determination at Zayed University an unparalleled platform to explore and engage with interactive, three-dimensional educational content in a fully immersive environment.

The VR training hub, a regional first, is brought to fruition by the generous support of Al Tayer Group. As part of the Humaid Matar Al Tayer Assistive Technology Resource Center, the state-of-the-art facility will function under the Student Accessibility Services Department. Equipped with the latest VR technologies, the hub will provide an immersive experience that enables students of determination to participate in a wide range of learning modules, simulate real-world scenarios, and harness skills previously inaccessible in traditional settings.

Earlier this month, the VR hub was debuted at GITEX, the world's largest technology conference, and garnered significant attention from international tech and education industry leaders.

On October 31, a Memorandum of Understanding cementing this partnership was signed by Zayed University and Al Tayer Group.

HE Ahmed Humaid Al Tayer, Director and Board Member of Al Tayer Group, commented,“This project is in line with the Al Tayer Family's values and vision to support students of determination with equal opportunities to learn, grow and be empowered individuals. We are delighted to contribute to the Humaid Matar Al Tayer Assistive Technology Resources Center to enable the next level of digitalization and technological excellence.”

Professor Michael Allen, acting Vice-President of Zayed University, remarked,“This VR training hub is not just another addition to our advanced educational facilities. It is a leap towards a more inclusive and dynamic learning environment. By embracing these innovative tools, we're ensuring that every student has an equal opportunity to learn and thrive.”

Zayed University's continuing commitment to enhancing student accessibility and partnership with industry leaders demonstrates its alignment with the UAE's Centennial 2071 goals, which emphasize innovation in education and the development of an inclusive and cohesive society.

About Zayed University:

Zayed University, the UAE's flagship higher education institution, was established in 1998 and proudly bears the name of the Founder of the Nation – the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. In the spirit of Sheikh Zayed, the University is a pioneer and innovator in the field of education and research. The University currently caters to many Emirati and international students across its full range of undergraduate and postgraduate offerings.

Led by Her Excellency HE Shamma Bint Sohail Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Development, Zayed University Board of Trustees Chairperson, the University proudly serves the needs of the Nation and contributes to the UAE's economic, social and cultural progress, in its state-of-the-art campuses in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. It embraces innovation and its learning programs adopt best-in-class technology.

Through research, scholarship, creative activities and outreach, Zayed University provides educational leadership, expands opportunity, and enriches the knowledge of local, regional, and global communities.

The University is proud of its role in encouraging academic excellence, promoting leadership skills and advancing knowledge. The University also strives to encourage the potential and inspire the promise of all its students, whilst also accelerating change in the UAE and contributing towards the Nation's ambitious plan for the next 50 years.

About Al Tayer Group:

Al Tayer Group is a diversified regional business established in 1979 with its headquarters in Dubai, UAE. It operates in 6 countries in the Middle East, with more than 8,000 employees, in leading, quality-focused businesses in automobile sales and service, luxury and lifestyle retail, real estate, engineering, and interior contracting.

The Group's value system is committed to excellence in delivering quality and customer service by empowering employees, celebrating diversity and encouraging thought leadership, within an ethics-driven corporate culture. The Group supports various charities and is the patron of many initiatives which grant children access to quality education and future opportunities.

About Humaid Matar Altayer Assistive Technology Resource Center:

Established in 2014 at Zayed University, the Humaid Matar Altayer Assistive Technology Resource Center operates under the esteemed banner of the Student Accessibility Services Department. It stands as a shining symbol of Zayed University's resolute commitment to championing an inclusive academic realm where every individual is empowered to reach the zenith of their potential, irrespective of the challenges they face.