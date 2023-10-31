Azerion Completes Refinancing Of Outstanding Senior Secured Bonds Maturing In April 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR TO ANY U.S. PERSON (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE "U.S. SECURITIES ACT")) OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT.

Amsterdam, 31 October 2023 – Azerion Group N.V. (the“Company”) is pleased to confirm the completion of the refinancing of its outstanding senior secured bonds maturing in April 2024 with the successful early redemption of all outstanding senior secured fixed rate bonds with ISIN SE0015837794.

About Azerion

Founded in 2014, Azerion (EURONEXT: AZRN) is one of Europe's largest digital advertising and entertainment media platforms. We bring global scaled audiences to advertisers in an easy and cost-effective way, delivered through our proprietary technology, in a safe, engaging, and high-quality environment, utilizing our strategic portfolio of owned and operated content with entertainment and other digital publishing partners.

Having its roots in Europe and with its headquarters in Amsterdam, Azerion has commercial teams based in over 26 cities around the world to closely support our clients and partners to find and execute creative ways to make a real impact through advertising.

