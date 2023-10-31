Refillgenie Improves Access To Anti-Depressants

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Access to anti-depressants has been identified as a major gap in healthcare, mostly due to the prohibitive cost of refill visits with private psychiatrists.

JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The RefillGenie system was created to ensure that anyone could access their medications when needed.“It started with our commitment to help people stay healthy, even if they don't have easy access to a primary care doctor,” explains Dr. Stephen Kelly, founder of RefillGenie.

Now, RefillGenie is focusing on helping people refill Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRI's).

“We are placing a real focus on helping patients refill SSRI's such as Zoloft and Lexapro, the most common type of daily anti-depressants,” Dr. Kelly says. Helping people stay on their anti-depressants is crucially important.“There is a mental health crisis in this country, and we believe we can help bridge this one critical gap in access to care” Dr. Kelly points out.

The popular text-based refill service understands that people get busy, unexpected situations happen, and medication refills lapse. But taking medications as prescribed is critical to prevent serious complications, especially for people dealing with anxiety and depression.

The enthusiastic patient feedback to RefillGenie's med refill service underscores the importance of the issue.

“The service from RefillGenie is always fantastic. They are fast, reliable, and affordable.”

“The doctor just needed a few questions answered for obvious reasons and proof of ID. The entire process was complete within 2 hours. Professional, courteous, seamless, efficient. A lifesaver, literally!”

About RefillGenie

The physician founders of RefillGenie were tired of seeing patients suffer from strokes and heart attacks simply because they were unable to refill their blood pressure medication. For that reason, they created a simple, text-based service to ensure anyone can access their life-saving medications, even when in-between doctors or insurance plans.

