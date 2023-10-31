Catholic Diocese Of Covington Partners With Givecentral

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHICAGO, IL, US, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Diocese of Covington has chosen GiveCentral as its engagement and giving platform for the annual appeal beginning in 2024. The Diocese of Covington is located in Kentucky, serving a Catholic population of 89 thousand parishioners in the 14 northernmost counties of the state."We are excited to welcome The Diocese of Covington and look forward to working with them and supporting their engagement and e-giving efforts," said Patrick Coleman, CEO of GiveCentral.GiveCentral has helped charities raise more than $1 billion for their missions by making it easy for donors and charities to connect. With GC SmartTools , donors can complete their secured giving via email, text, or personalized QR codes in 10 seconds or less, engaging communities with power-packed communication tools. GiveCentral now provides more than 25 ways for donors to engage with their charities in 10 seconds or less.About GiveCentralGiveCentral is a web and text-based donation and engagement platform designed to help nonprofits raise more funds. By consolidating all collection, fundraising, and communication activities in one place, GiveCentral makes it easier for donors to give, for nonprofits to connect, and for administrators to save time on accounting and data management with AI-powered GC SmartTools.About The Diocese of CovingtonOn July 29, 1853, His Holiness Pope Pius IX formally erected the Diocese of Covington in Kentucky. At that time the diocese comprised the eastern part of Kentucky.The then president of Xavier College, Cincinnati, Father George A. Carrell, S.J. was named the first Bishop of the newly created diocese.Today, over 150 years later, the Diocese of Covington is comprised of the 14 northern-most counties in Kentucky.The eleventh bishop, Bishop John C. Iffert, was ordained and installed at the Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption September 30, 2021.*Information pertaining to the Diocese statistics were taken directly from their website.

