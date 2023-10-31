The Roman Catholic Archdiocese Of Atlanta Is Partnering With Givecentral

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHICAGO, IL, US, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Atlanta has chosen GiveCentral as its engagement and giving platform for its annual appeal and the ministries it serves.The Archdiocese of Atlanta encompasses the northern half of Georgia, covering 21,445 square miles. Specifically, it includes the 69 counties north of and including the following counties: Lincoln, McDuffie, Warren, Hancock, Baldwin, Putnam, Jasper, Monroe, Upson, Meriwether, and Troup.The Archdiocese of Atlanta is a vibrant, diverse, and rapidly growing Catholic community. As of 2020, there are 102 parishes and missions, 293 diocesan and religious priests, 46 seminarians, 18 archdiocesan Catholic schools, 1.2 million Catholics, and 7.5 million people in north central Georgia."We are excited to welcome The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Atlanta and look forward to working with them and supporting their engagement and e-giving efforts," said Patrick Coleman, CEO of GiveCentral.GiveCentral has helped charities raise more than $1 billion for their missions by making it easy for donors and charities to connect. With GC SmartTools , donors can complete their secured giving via email, text, or personalized QR codes in 10 seconds or less, engaging communities with power-packed communication tools. GiveCentral now provides more than 25 ways for donors to engage with their charities in 10 seconds or less.About GiveCentralGiveCentral is a web and text-based donation and engagement platform designed to help nonprofits raise more funds. By consolidating all collection, fundraising, and communication activities in one place, GiveCentral makes it easier for donors to give, for nonprofits to connect, and for administrators to save time on accounting and data management with AI-powered GC SmartTools.About The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of AtlantaThe History of the Archdiocese goes back to the late 1700s. Originally part of the Diocese of Savannah, Atlanta was made a Diocese in 1956 and made an Archdiocese in 1962. The Province of Atlanta is comprised of five dioceses.* Statistics and records were taken directly from The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Atlanta's website.

Teresa Meyer

GiveCentral

+1 812-577-5167

email us here