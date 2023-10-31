International Women's Flag Football Association To Host 32Nd Annual Kelly Mcgillis Classic Tournament

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Largest International Women's Flag Football Tournament Will Be Held in Key West on January 22–29, 2024

KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The International Women's Flag Football Association (IWFFA ) has opened registration for its signature event, the Kelly McGillis Classic tournament. Held each year in Key West, the women's international flag football championships are celebrating their 32nd year with a weeklong event on January 22-29, 2024. Tournament games are played on January 26-28, followed by the Annual World Challenge Game which pits the USA All Stars vs. the International All Stars.HistoryDiane Beruldsen founded the International Women's Flag Football Association in 1997, combining international and national teams across the United States. Diane had the vision of a worldwide organization, run by women and for women and girls only, that would introduce the sport of flag football around the globe. The IWFFA started its global outreach by introducing the sport in Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland in the 1990s and later in Cuba, Guatemala, El Salvador, Jamaica, and Afghanistan. The organization has also helped form teams in Canada, India, Egypt, Scotland, Mexico, and Puerto Rico and plans to start teams in New Zealand, Pakistan, and Thailand.Beruldsen describes IWFFA's unique approach to the sport:Our brand of flag football involves a wide range of skills such as blocking, kicking, and running and is exciting for both the spectators and the players. It's also highly accessible-we have made sure that our rules enable any female, no matter her skill level, to succeed. Some athletes play to win, some to socialize, some for exercise, and some to experience and excel in the sport of flag football.The IWFFA Around the WorldIn each country, IWFFA volunteers hold clinics and train women to play, coach, officiate, and manage the sport, developing healthy programs for the female athlete. The organization also offers scholarships, connects individual players with teams, and hosts tournaments around the globe. Flag football consistently brings women together, no matter how different their backgrounds.The International Women's Flag Football Association introduces girls and women around the world to the fun and competition, as well as the heightened confidence, that comes from playing flag football on a team. The highlight of the year for IWFFA is the annual Kelly McGillis Classic, which draws teams from all over the world to compete.The 2024 Kelly McGillis ClassicWomen from El Salvador, Guam, Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, Jamaica, Morocco, India, Sweden, and the United States will visit the Florida Keys for competition, friendship, and inspiration.In addition to the excitement of playing flag football with women from around the world, attendees will have a wealth of activities to choose from that will empower them as women and let them experience the beauty and culture of Key West, Florida:.Acting Classes with renowned actress Kelly McGillis (Witness, Top Gun, The Accused), namesake of the tournament.Women Speaker Series with talks by inspiring women such as Diana Flores, famous Mexican flag football player.Key West bike tour.Player, Officials and Coach flag football clinics.Opening Ceremonies and Players' Parade.Dance Party with games and contests.Social Events.Ocean Sports.Awards and CertificationsDiane Beruldsen comments on the value of women's flag football:At the IWFFA, we balance the typical purpose of sport (winning) with our purpose to empower and unite women. We'll choose compassion over competition any day. Flag football has opened tremendous opportunities for us to get to know the players and coaches and support them in all areas of their lives.Teams interested in the Kelly McGillis Classic are invited to compete by registering on the IWFFA website. Individual women who want to be part of the Loose Women's Team can email . Interested sponsors can contact the organization by emailing .If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Stephanie Carnes at p.

