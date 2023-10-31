Proofreadingservices Awards Prolific Author Geary Reid With Certificate Of High Achievement

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Luke PalderRALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In a momentous recognition of Geary Reid's prolific literary career, ProofreadingServices proudly presents the Certificate of High Achievement to the esteemed author. This prestigious honor celebrates Mr. Reid's outstanding accomplishment of publishing an impressive 104 books, a collection of self-published nonfiction titles spanning a diverse range of subject matters, all available on Amazon.With a passion for writing he has cultivated since his school days, Geary Reid has captivated readers worldwide with his wide-ranging body of work. His books on a diverse selection of topics have left an indelible mark on the literary landscape.ProofreadingServices, a leading provider of professional editing and proofreading services, has had the privilege of collaborating with Mr. Reid throughout his prolific career. ProofreadingServices's role in carefully editing each of his 104 books and preparing them for publication has been instrumental in ensuring that the highest quality of his work reaches his ever-growing audience.In acknowledgment of Mr. Reid's exceptional literary contributions, Luke Palder, CEO of ProofreadingServices, expressed his profound gratitude, stating, "Your writing career is truly remarkable, and we are honored to have been a part of your journey. That you have chosen ProofreadingServices to edit and prepare each of your 104 books for publication speaks volumes about your confidence in our services, and for that, we are profoundly grateful."Imbued with a strong belief in the importance of learning and personal development, Geary Reid's extensive collection of books is available for sale on his Amazon page and his website, ReidNLearn .About Geary Reid:Geary Reid is a prolific author known for his diverse body of work, with books covering academia, business, professional life, family life, Christianity, and motivation, collectively encompassing 104 self-published titles available on Amazon. His passion for writing has been a lifelong endeavor, and his contributions to the world of business knowledge have earned him international recognition.About ProofreadingServices:ProofreadingServices is a leading provider of professional editing and proofreading services, committed to assisting authors, businesses, and academics in enhancing the quality and accuracy of their written content. Their collaboration with Geary Reid is a testament to their dedication to fostering excellence in literature.

