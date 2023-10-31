Join The Journey To The Moon At Blockchain Life 2024 In Dubai

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Dubai, UAE, 31st October 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , Dubai awaits the global crypto community for the 12th edition of the legendary Blockchain Life Forum, which takes place on April 15-16.









This highly anticipated event attracts over 8000 attendees from 120 countries, making it the perfect meeting point for anyone interested in web3, cryptocurrencies, and mining.

As one of the most prestigious events of its kind, Blockchain Life 2024 will host industry players, government officials, heads of funds, investors, promising startups, and, of course, world Crypto Whales.

What to expect:

– Leading voices of crypto from all over the world

– Global expo of the latest Web 3.0 technologies (more than 150 booths)

– Wide range of networking formats

– Top-notch speakers with world-changing insights and insider analytics

– Breakthrough smart networking app“Networking 2.0”

– The legendary AfterParty only for VIP attendees and speakers



Learn more:

