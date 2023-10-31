Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market To Expand At 7% CAGR Till 2032 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The blood transfusion diagnostics market reached a valuation of US$ 4.42 Billion in 2021, with a projected expansion at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% from 2022 to 2032.

The blood transfusion diagnostics market is a vital segment of the global healthcare industry, ensuring the safe and efficient transfer of blood and blood products from donors to recipients. This market encompasses various diagnostic and testing tools used to verify the compatibility of blood products, reduce the risk of transfusion-related complications, and improve patient outcomes. With the ever-increasing demand for blood and its components in surgeries, trauma care, and chronic disease management, the blood transfusion diagnostics market plays a crucial role in ensuring the safety and efficacy of these procedures.

Market Opportunity:

The market for blood transfusion diagnostics is witnessing significant growth due to various factors. One primary driver is the rising global prevalence of chronic diseases, which necessitates a constant supply of safe blood products for various medical interventions. Additionally, the increasing number of surgeries and trauma cases in emerging economies is creating a growing demand for blood transfusions. As healthcare facilities in developing regions improve their infrastructure, the need for advanced transfusion diagnostics becomes more pronounced.

Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the importance of blood transfusion diagnostics as it led to disruptions in blood supply chains and posed new challenges for blood banks. Consequently, there is an increased focus on strengthening blood transfusion systems globally, offering a substantial market opportunity.

Market Challenges:

Despite the opportunities, the blood transfusion diagnostics market faces several challenges. Regulatory compliance, stringent quality control, and the need for a skilled workforce pose significant barriers. Ensuring the safety of blood products remains paramount, but it requires consistent adherence to complex regulatory standards.

Furthermore, the market is not without its financial constraints. Blood transfusion diagnostics equipment can be expensive to purchase and maintain, making it challenging for smaller healthcare facilities and blood banks to invest in the latest technology. This results in disparities in the quality of transfusion services across different regions.

Another challenge is the ongoing issue of blood shortages, even in developed countries. The gap between blood demand and supply needs effective solutions that incorporate cutting-edge diagnostics to maximize the utilization of available resources.

Key Players:



Grifols S.A. (BME: GRF )

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO )

Immucor, Inc.

CSL Ltd. (ASX: CSL )

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT )

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (SWX: ROG )

QUOTIENT

Merck KGaA (ETR: MRK ) DiaSorin S.p.A.

Competitive Landscape:

An instance of technological progress in the testing procedures is plasma fractionation, which is being pursued by market participants. In October 2019, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics obtained FDA approval for the use of Ortho Sera on its VISION analyzer. EryPharm introduced a cutting-edge technology in April 2021 that can generate large quantities of red blood cells and create innovative blood transfusion sources. In March 2021, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. entered into a global partnership agreement to offer customers access to Bio-full Rad's InteliQ products and Unity QC data management solutions.

