Artificial Discs Market Valuation To Reach US$ 2.3 Billion By 2027 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The current valuation of the artificial discs market at US$ 905 million and is projected to experience a remarkable surge at a CAGR of 20.6%, ultimately reaching a valuation of US$ 2.3 billion by 2027.

The global artificial discs market is witnessing remarkable growth and innovation, driven by the rising prevalence of spinal disorders and the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical solutions. Artificial discs, also known as artificial intervertebral discs or spinal disc implants, are prosthetic devices designed to replace damaged or degenerated intervertebral discs in the spine. These cutting-edge medical devices offer an alternative to traditional spinal fusion surgery, which can limit motion and flexibility in the spine. The artificial discs market is characterized by continuous advancements in technology and a growing awareness of their benefits.

Market Opportunity:

One of the primary factors propelling the artificial discs market is the substantial market opportunity driven by an aging population. As individuals age, the likelihood of experiencing degenerative disc diseases and other spinal conditions increases. Additionally, the growing adoption of sedentary lifestyles and the consequent rise in the incidence of spinal problems are further fueling the demand for artificial discs. Patients are increasingly seeking minimally invasive treatments that preserve spinal mobility, which artificial discs offer. This burgeoning market opportunity has attracted significant investments and research and development initiatives, contributing to the expansion of the artificial discs market.

Market Challenges:

Despite its growth potential, the artificial discs market faces several challenges. One of the prominent challenges is the high cost associated with artificial disc implants. The expenses incurred in developing and manufacturing these technologically advanced devices are often transferred to patients, making them less accessible to a significant portion of the population. Insurance coverage for artificial disc surgeries can also be limited, further hindering market growth.

Regulatory hurdles and the need for extensive clinical trials present another set of challenges. Ensuring the safety and effectiveness of artificial disc implants is a top priority for regulatory bodies, leading to rigorous evaluation processes that can extend the time it takes for new products to enter the market. Additionally, the long-term performance and durability of artificial discs are areas of ongoing concern, requiring ongoing research and data collection.

Key Players:



Medtronic (NYSE: MDT )

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OFIX )

Globus Medical (NYSE: GMED )

Aesculap, Inc.

NuVasive, Inc.

AxioMed LLC

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE: ZBH )

SpineArt SA

Synergy Spine Solutions, Inc. Centinel Spine

Competitive Landscape:

In the artificial disc replacement market, the presence of several key players creates a moderately competitive environment. Currently, the market is experiencing a period of growth, with major firms focusing on mergers and acquisitions. These companies are strategically making decisions to expand both organically and inorganically, aiming to enhance their product offerings and increase their market share.

Recently, in Chennai, Gleneagles Global Health City introduced a state-of-the-art endoscopic spine facility in March 2021. This facility specializes in treating spinal conditions that require surgical intervention. These conditions encompass neck and back pain that radiates to the hands, facet joint pain, sciatica, and lower back pain.

Furthermore, in September 2020, Orthofix Medical, Inc. formed a partnership with Neo Medical SA, a privately held medical device company headquartered in Switzerland. This collaboration aims to develop innovative devices for spinal surgeries, pushing the boundaries of medical technology.

Key Segments in Artificial Discs Industry Research



By Material :



Metal & Plastic

Metal

By Indication :



Cervical Disc Replacement

Lumbar Disc Replacement

By End User :



Hospitals



Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania MEA

