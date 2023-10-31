Cop Shot Dead In North Kashmir's Baramulla

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A policeman was shot dead by terrorists on Tuesday in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
Head Constable Ghulam Mohammad Dar was shot at by the terrorists outside his residence at Kralpora in Pattan area of the district, the officials said.
They said Dar was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to injuries.
ADVERTISEMENT
This is the third such terrorist attack in as many days in Kashmir valley.
While a police officer was critically injured in firing by terrorists on Sunday in Srinagar, a labourer from Uttar Pradesh was shot dead in Pulwama district the next day. Read Also More Killings Police Station In South Kashmir Renamed After Slain DySP Himayun Muzammil
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN31102023000215011059ID1107348210
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.