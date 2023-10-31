Stocks In Play

10/31/2023 - 11:01 AM EST - Spin Master Entertainment : Says its new, fantasy-adventure children's series, Unicorn Academy will debut on Netflix globally Thursday, November 2. The original, animated series will transport audiences to a magical world as they follow SophiaTM on her journey from ordinary to extraordinary. The epic adventure begins with a 72-minute movie premiere and eight, 22-minute episodes reaching audiences on Netflix globally and in 30 languages. Spin Master Entertainment shares T.TOY are trading down $0.69 at $33.41.

