(MENAFN- Baystreet) A Potential $28.5 Billion Opportunity in Artificial General Intelligence

At the moment, companies, like VERSES AI Inc. (NEO: VERS) (OTCQB: VRSSF) are racing toward Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), where AI can perform all human cognitive skills better than the smartest human, as noted by Forbes. In fact, as also noted by TechTarget, “ AGI should theoretically be able to perform any task that a human can and exhibit a range of intelligence in different areas without human intervention. Its performance should be as good as or better than humans at solving problems in most areas.” Not only is that a key driver for companies like VERSES AI Inc., but also for Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) . Even better, the global AGI market, currently valued at $1.53 billion could be worth $28.51 billion by 2033.

VERSES Technologies Inc. (CBOE: VERS) (OTCQX: VRSSF) Stands to Benefit

VERSES AI Inc. , a cognitive computing company specializing in biologically inspired distributed intelligence, today announced Nalantis as the first participant in a private GeniusTM beta program, which aims to advance and redefine AI.

Nalantis is a next-gen language technology company bridging the gap between processing and understanding data. Their solution integrates semantics, linguistics, machine learning and deep learning to foster semantic language representation and the analysis of unstructured text. Nalantis improves the analysis of documents and allows a contextual understanding of text from documents, videos and other sources.

Nalantis is a partner of VERSES in the Flying Forward 2020 project and also part of another EU-funded project SEMCITY, that aims to make regulations universally accessible for civil servants, residents and businesses using AI-powered technologies. The project addresses a market of over 2,500 municipalities in the EU and will enable legal digital services around local, national, and European regulations and legislation.

The private beta program which will initially consist of ten strategic companies, is an example of VERSES AI's commitment to innovation and is designed to harness the collective expertise of industry leaders. Management believes that the addition of Nalantis to the GeniusTM beta program reflects a strategic move to expand the horizons of intelligent software systems.

“The addition of Nalantis to the GeniusTM beta program is a milestone for VERSES as they are the first participant we can announce. Additionally, their expertise in natural language processing adds a new dimension to our collaborative efforts and to the advancement of GeniusTM capabilities. We are aiming to achieve groundbreaking results as we work together with the goal of shaping the future of AI,” said VERSES CEO and founder Gabriel René.

“Our partnership with VERSES AI has the potential to advance our mutual technologies into a more innovative offering to influence multiple industries including autonomous compliance, human resources management and governmental systems,” said Frank Aernout, CEO of Nalantis.

Join the company on Friday, November 3rd at 1pm EST / 10am PST / 7pm CET for an introduction to GeniusTM. Designed from first principles and patterned after the wisdom of nature, GeniusTM is an intelligent software program that can learn, reason, adapt and interact in digital and physical domains. Click here for more on how to attend.

Other related developments from around the markets include:

Nvidia and Lenovo announced an expansion of their partnership with new, hybrid solutions and engineering collaboration that supports their shared vision to bring the power of generative AI to every enterprise. In close collaboration with NVIDIA, Lenovo will deliver fully integrated systems that bring AI-powered computing to everywhere data is created, from the edge to the cloud, helping businesses easily deploy tailored generative AI applications to drive innovation and transformation across any industry.

Microsoft and Submittable, a leading grants management and corporate social responsibility (CSR) platform announced a strategic partnership to collaborate and innovate together to enable Submittable to develop new solutions powered by Microsoft Azure and Azure OpenAI Service, to provide public, private and nonprofit organizations with the solutions to accelerate social impact and better serve their communities. Among the first offerings to be rolled out by Submittable is a new-to-market set of tools to further the mission of AI for good and improve the application process for grant givers and seekers.

Meta Platforms reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. "We had a good quarter for our community and business," said Mark Zuckerberg, Meta founder and CEO. "I'm proud of the work our teams have done to advance AI and mixed reality with the launch of Quest 3, Ray-Ban Metasmart glasses, and our AI studio."

Advanced Micro Devices introduced flagship laptop graphics processor AMD RadeonTM RX 7900M, the fastest AMD RadeonTM GPU ever developed for laptops.. Built on groundbreaking AMD RDNATM 3 architecture, the new high-performance GPU brings incredible gaming and content creation performance to mobile systems, delivering 7% on average higher performance than the competitive offering in select games at QHD resolution. In addition, today Alienware announced the latest member of the Alienware m18 laptop family featuring the new AMD Radeon GPUs. Powered by AMD RyzenTM 9 7945HX processors and AMD Radeon RX 7900M GPUs and leveraging advanced AMD smart technologies3, the Alienware m18 is the ultimate AMD AdvantageTM laptop, offering astonishing performance to power the most demanding games and content creation applications.

