(MENAFN- Baystreet) Toyota Trumpets $8B for Battery Plant

Toyota (NYSE:TM) shares gain ground to begin Tuesday, on the announcement of a new investment of nearly $8 billion that will add approximately 3,000 jobs at Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina (TBMNC). The move brings total investment to approximately $13.9 billion and job creation to more than 5,000 – further supporting Toyota's multi-pathway approach to global vehicle electrification.

This investment adds capacity to support battery electric vehicles (BEV's) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV's). An additional eight BEV/PHEV battery production lines will be added to the two previously announced, for a total of ten battery lines. Production will be increased in a phased approach, with line launches planned through 2030 to reach a total production of more than 30GWh annually.

"Today's announcement reinforces Toyota's commitment to electrification and carbon reduction, bringing jobs and future economic growth to the region," said Sean Suggs, president of Toyota North Carolina. "We are excited to see the continued energy and support of this innovative manufacturing facility."

In 2021, Toyota, in partnership with Toyota Tsusho, announced the new Liberty location with an initial investment of $1.29 billion for battery production and the creation of 1,750 new jobs. With today's announcement, Toyota North Carolina solidifies its position as the company's epicenter of lithium-ion battery production in North America. Overall, the campus will boast seven million square feet, equating to 121 football fields of battery production.

TM shares in New York advanced $2.56, or 1.5%, at the start of Tuesday trading to $173.96.

