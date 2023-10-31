Arab Parliament Welcomes Holding Emergency Summit On Gaza In Riyadh

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- Speaker of the Arab Parliament, Adel Al-Asoumi, welcomed on Tuesday holding an emergency Arab summit in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, on November 11, headed by Saudi Arabia, which chairs the current 32nd session of the Council of the League of Arab States.

In a press statement, Al-Asoumi affirmed the Arab Parliament's full support for all decisions and measures taken by Arab leaders that would defend the Palestinian cause, stop the bloodshed of Palestinians, lift the unjust siege of the Gaza Strip, and hold the occupation fully responsible for war crimes and genocide crimes committed against civilians.

He added that achieving security, peace and stability in the region requires the necessity of reaching a just, comprehensive and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue based on the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Al-Asoumi expressed his confidence in the ability of Saudi Arabia, led by King Salman bin Abdulaziz and the Crown Prince, Prince Mohammad bin Salman, to host a successful summit.

He also reaffirmed the Arab Parliament's denunciation and condemnation of the failure of the international community to reach a ceasefire decision so far, nearly a month after these brutal crimes that violate all international laws and resolutions. (end)

