Pakistan Army And Frontier Corps Open Modern Science Labs In Orakzai

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a collaborative effort with the Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps North, three cutting-edge science laboratories have been officially unveiled at the Tirah Education Complex in Orakzai, one of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's newly merged districts.

Established in 2019, the Tirah Education Complex has been facing a shortage of modern educational resources. Recognizing this critical need, the Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps North joined forces to construct state-of-the-art laboratories for Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

These well-equipped facilities are designed to empower students by providing them with the necessary tools for learning and hands-on experimentation.

The students conveyed their heartfelt appreciation for the newly provided facilities and expressed optimism about the positive impact it will have on their educational journey.