Baku To Mark World Habitat Day In 2023 - Decree

( MENAFN - AzerNews) The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed Decree on approval of the“Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the UN Program for Promoting Sustainable Development of Human Settlements on the issues of marking "World Habitat Day" in Baku in 2023” signed on September 27, 2023 in Baku.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.