Baku To Mark World Habitat Day In 2023 - Decree


10/31/2023 3:11:28 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed Decree on approval of the“Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the UN Program for Promoting Sustainable Development of Human Settlements on the issues of marking "World Habitat Day" in Baku in 2023” signed on September 27, 2023 in Baku.

