Türkiye-UAE Trade Volume This Year To Hit $15B, Says Turkish Trade Minister

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The annual trade volume between Türkiye and the United Arab
Emirates (UAE) will reach $15 billion at the end of this year and
$25 billion soon after than, the Turkish trade minister said on
Tuesday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu
Agency.
Speaking at the Türkiye-UAE Joint Economic and Trade Committee
(JETCO) 1st Term Meeting in Istanbul, Omer Bolat said a
comprehensive economic cooperation agreement signed this September
will provide an extra boost to bilateral trade.
The UAE is one of Türkiye's most important trade partners, he
said, adding that bilateral relations in recent years improved
thanks to governments and leaders' efforts.
The two countries' trade volume was at $10 billion in 2022, he
said, while the volume in the first three quarters of 2023 already
topped $14 billion.
He noted that Emirati companies' investments totaled $3.4
billion in Türkiye while Turkish firms made investments in the UAE
worth $350 million.
"Our country attracts investments from the UAE in the fields of
renewable energy, water and food safety, health, tourism,
transport, infrastructure and finance sectors," he stressed.
During Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's official visit
to the UAE this July, 13 agreements covering investments worth
$50.7 billion were signed, he said.
"It is envisaged that $27 billion of this investment package
will include investments in the renewable energy sector," he
added.
Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, the Emirati trade minister, said in
the last two years, the countries' relations have made remarkable
progress.
Al Zeyoudi said this July Erdogan and President Sheikh Mohamed
bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed the importance of economic
relations.
The parties are thinking of opening new horizons, and new
economic and commercial opportunities between the two countries
will be explored, he underlined.
