Oil Prices Up Amid Rising Supply Concerns

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Oil prices rose on Tuesday as the ongoing conflict between
Israel and Palestine boosted fears that the clashes could turn into
regional turmoil, disrupting oil supply routes, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
International benchmark crude Brent traded at $86.61 per barrel
at 10.55 a.m. local time (0755GMT), up 0.30% from the closing price
of $86.35 a barrel in the previous trading session on Monday.
American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) at the same
time traded at $82.58 per barrel, up 0.32% from Monday's close of
$82.31 per barrel.
Oil prices spiked amid rising supply worries fueled by Israel's
widening air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip, which has been
under relentless airstrikes since a cross-border attack by Hamas on
Oct. 7.
The ongoing conflict between the two nations heighten concerns
that the clashes might escalate into a regional turmoil that would
disrupt oil supply routes, deepening the supply deficit predicted
for the rest of the year.
Fears of a possible disruption in Iranian oil flow, fueled by
the US saying Iran is responsible for attacks on US forces in Syria
and Iraq, also put upward pressure on oil prices.
However, rising demand worries ahead of a US Federal Reserve
meeting on Wednesday, which is anticipated to keep the policy rate
high for longer than expected, limited upward price pressures.
Concerns that China, the world's largest oil importer, may see a
downturn in oil consumption as a result of weaker-than-expected
factory activity data also restrained additional price hikes.
