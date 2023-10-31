Freight Turnover With Asia Growing To $271.9 Bln This Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The cargo traffic between Russia and Asian nations surged by
almost 50% over seven months of this year in annual terms to 25
trillion rubles ($271.9 bln), Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said
in his video address to participants and guests of the
International Customs Forum, Azernews reports,
citing TASS.
"The freight traffic with Asian countries gained almost 50% in
seven months of this year, compared to the like period of 2022. It
amounted to 25 trillion rubles. This is more than two thirds of our
trade turnover," the Prime Minister said.
The throughput capacity of border crossings has notably
increased, Mishustin noted. The trade turnover over the North-South
international corridor is 30% above last-year indicators over three
quarters of 2023, he said.
The government has already adopted a series of measures to
expand the Russian foreign trade with friendly countries, Mishustin
said. Customs procedures were simplified as much as possible and
socially significant goods undergo clearance in the first instance,
he added.

