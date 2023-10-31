Azerbaijan Makes Amendments To Law On Hunting

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan has canceled mandatory membership of hunters in the
Hunters' Society and a number of other requirements in this
sphere.
This is reflected in the amendments to the law "On Hunting"
approved by President Ilham Aliyev.
