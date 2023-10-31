               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Makes Amendments To Law On Hunting


10/31/2023 3:11:24 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan has canceled mandatory membership of hunters in the Hunters' Society and a number of other requirements in this sphere.

This is reflected in the amendments to the law "On Hunting" approved by President Ilham Aliyev.

