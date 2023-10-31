Union State Of Russia And Belarus To See Budget Grow By 38% In 2024

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The budget of the Union State of Russia and Belarus will grow by
38% next year, State Secretary of the Union State Dmitry Mezentsev
said, Azernews reports, citing Interfax.
"For the first time in history, since the union agreement took
effect, the leaders of Belarus and Russia have decided to increase
the budget of the Union State for next year by 38%," Mezentsev said
in an interview with the Belarus-1 state-run TV channel on
Tuesday.
The increase in the Union State budget confirms the two
countries' interest in expanding the formats for building the
union. "And with respect to this increment that we have now, we
immediately received proposals from the parties [asking for] this
money to be spent wisely on common needs. So it was, so it is, and
so it will be. By the way, the budget is open [to the public].
Anyone can look at it," he said.
The budget of the Union State for this year amounts to 5,966.1
million Russian rubles.
