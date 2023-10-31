Georgian Economy Grows 6.8% Y/Y In January-September, Says Statistics Office

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Georgian economy grew 5.1 percent in September year-on-year,
while the average real gross domestic product growth between
January and September equalled 6.8 percent, the National Statistics
Office said on Tuesday, Azernews reports,
Agenda.
The Office said the growth was determined "significantly" by the
estimated real growth in financial and insurance sector,
construction, trade, accommodation and food service industry, while
decline was registered in manufacturing, transportation and
storage, and real estate sector.
The World Bank earlier this month said it had revised the 2023
growth forecast for Georgia upward to 5.9 percent. The Asian
Development Bank also raised its growth forecast for 2023 from the
earlier 4.5 to 6 percent, saying "high foreign direct investment
and lower unemployment" had supported“strong growth” for the
Georgian economy.
Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili last month said the
Government had raised its growth forecast for 2023 from the earlier
five to 6.5 percent and was adjusting the state budget with a ₾500
million ($184) increase based on the increased growth
rate.
The PM also said the country's budget for 2024 was being planned
with 5.2 percent growth.
