20 Mn People Transited Through Italian Airports In Sept

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In September 20 million passengers transited through Italian
airports, up 4.8% on 2019 levels, the Italian airports Association
Assaeroporti said on Tuesday, Azernews reports,
citing ANSA.
The data "confirm and strengthens the trend recorded since the
spring of this year," said Assaeroporti chairman Carlo Borgomeo,
opening the conference 'Airports: strategic infrastructure for the
country's development' at the national economics and labour council
(CNEL).
Since the start of the year, transiting passengers have totalled
152 million, 1.6% more than in 2019, before the outbreak of the
Covid 19 pandemic.
MENAFN31102023000195011045ID1107348139
