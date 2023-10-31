               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
20 Mn People Transited Through Italian Airports In Sept


(MENAFN- AzerNews) In September 20 million passengers transited through Italian airports, up 4.8% on 2019 levels, the Italian airports Association Assaeroporti said on Tuesday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

The data "confirm and strengthens the trend recorded since the spring of this year," said Assaeroporti chairman Carlo Borgomeo, opening the conference 'Airports: strategic infrastructure for the country's development' at the national economics and labour council (CNEL).

Since the start of the year, transiting passengers have totalled 152 million, 1.6% more than in 2019, before the outbreak of the Covid 19 pandemic.

