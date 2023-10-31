Renowned Conductor Voices Key Proposals At Music Forum

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
The first-ever Musical Forum in Azerbaijan has become an
important platform that fosters the growth of the music industry in
the country.
The forum participants have discussed relevant issues in the
Azerbaijani music industry and voiced proposals to overcome
them.
The large-scale event is co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev
Foundation and the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry to mark the 100th
anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.
The forum features panel discussions on many topics, including
"Music education in Azerbaijan - composition and performance
schools".
Speaking at the panel session, the principal conductor and
artistic director of the Azerbaijani State Academic Opera and
Ballet Theatre, Honoured Artist Ayyub Guliyev, brought to attention
the issues in music education and composing.
"First of all, I would like to note that the holding of such a
large-scale event speaks of the great attention paid by the Heydar
Aliyev Foundation, the Culture Ministry, and many cultural
institutions to Azerbaijani music. The forum opens up enormous
prospects in terms of developing music, overcoming obstacles, and
setting new challenges in this industry. I am deeply grateful to
the forum organizers for inviting me to the forum as a speaker,"
the conductor told AZERNEWS.
"I am very pleased that the heads of major leading cultural
institutions and organizations took an active part in the forum.
All proposals voiced at the forum will be taken into account," he
added.
Ayyub Guliyev said that the Music Forum highlighted a number of
topics, such as problems with music education, promotion of
Azerbaijani music, folk music, ashig art, and much more. He
expressed his confidence that the forum will greatly influence the
further development of Azerbaijani music.
Within the forum, the acclaimed conductor touched upon the main
issues in music education and the composers' activities.
"Today, Azerbaijani composers have faced many challenges
associated with the release of their compositions, their promotion,
and their performance. At the panel session, I raised the issue of
composers' incomes from the sale of their music pieces and requests
to compose new music for opera houses, theatres, etc.," said Ayyub
Guliyev.
"I pointed out that the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and
Ballet Theatre always monitors the activities of composers who
write music pieces for the theatre. The theatre also pays
significant attention to forgotten classical works, bringing them
back to the stage. Apart from that, the theatre actively
collaborates with promising young composers. However, there are
still some music pieces that cannot reach listeners. This process
requires the support of the Culture Ministry," he added.
Following the music theme, Ayyub Guliyev mentioned the lack of
music scores by young talents.
"I think that there is a great need to release more music scores
of works by Azerbaijani composers and world classics. I would like
to note the excellent music scores of Azerbaijani composers,
published by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. Special attention must
also be paid to the publication of music scores of young composers
so that their musical works can be performed both on the local and
international stages," Ayyub Guliyev said.
The artistic director of the Azerbaijani State Academic Opera and
Ballet Theatre said that there is also a need to create music bands
through which composers could present their works to a wide
audience.
"As an example, I would like to note Cadenza Contemporary
Orchestra, which is actively working in this direction.
Unfortunately, this orchestra does not have its own rehearsal base,
as I said at the forum," he said.
In conclusion, Ayyub Guliyev emphasized that all these factors
should be taken into consideration for the further development of
the music industry in the country.
"I can say with confidence that the forum will continue to cover
important topics regarding the Azerbaijani music industry. Many
important questions have already been voiced at the forum," the
Honored Artist said.
"There are many other forums and large-scale events ahead of us.
I am sure that the Ministry of Culture will take into account the
proposals that were voiced at the forum. For my part, I will make
every effort to develop musical culture in the country," he
added.
MENAFN31102023000195011045ID1107348137
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.