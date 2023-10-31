Still Enough Votes For Ukraine Support Bill In U.S. House, Kuleba Believes

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Despite the huge political confrontation in the U.S. legislature, there is every reason to believe that the House of Representatives has enough votes in support of Ukraine.

This was stated by the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, reports Ukrinform.

"The main thing is the result: are there enough votes for the bill or not? Currently, we have reason to believe there's enough votes in House for the bill that will provide additional assistance to Ukraine. At the same time, there's huge political confrontation. And it would be a sin for some political actors in America not to take advantage of the bill to cater their interests," he notes.

Kuleba predicts that in the near future, statements will highly likely be voiced that will annoy many and create panicky moods, but "this is politics."

“In politics, a lot is based on statements, but, in the end, what matters is, as (Dynamo Kyiv FC star manager Valeriy - ed.) Lobanovskyi said, "the result's on the scoreboard,'” the minister said.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also assured that Ukraine's diplomatic team is currently working to ensure that the outcome of the vote in U.S. Congress is positive for Ukraine, and called on citizens not to react to any provocative statements or comments, and "to believe in Ukrainian-American relations and in the famous bipartisan support that Ukraine enjoys in the USA".

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the White House has filed with Congress a request for financing an aid package totaling nearly $106 billion, which provides for a large part additional support Ukraine, as well as a response to the situation of Israel and other urgent challenges.