Zelensky Holds Supreme Cinc Staff Meeting To Discuss Security In Black Sea

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky chaired another meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on Tuesday, October 31.

The head of state announced this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"A long, important Staff meeting. On the International Black Sea Action Day, it is about security in this region," Zelensky said.

According to him, the meeting participants discussed the smooth operation of the Black Sea "grain corridor," the fight against the actions of the enemy that endanger peaceful shipping, and the reduction of the capabilities of the Russian fleet.

"Reports by Ukrainian Navy Commander Neizhpapa, Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Budanov, and Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Maliuk," Zelensky said.

In the context of ensuring the security of the Odesa region, the meeting participants discussed the protection of people, energy facilities, port infrastructure, and the strengthening of the regional air defense system.

"Similarly, [we discussed] the strengthening of air defenses and the protection of critical infrastructure in the border and front-line regions. Air Force Commander Oleshchuk," Zelensky added.

He noted that the situation on the front lines had also been discussed, with reports heard by military commanders.

"Increasing the domestic production of NATO-standard artillery systems and shells. Delivery schedules from partners. Reports by Ukrainian Defense Minister Umerov and Ukrainian Strategic Industries Minister Kamyshin," Zelensky concluded.