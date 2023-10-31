Kherson Shows Library Shelled By Russians

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The consequences of the Russian army's shelling of a library in Kherson were shown.

Yuri Sobolevsky, the first deputy chairman of the Kherson Regional Council, posted the video on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"The consequences of the Russian army's terrorist attacks on one of the Kherson libraries," the statement reads.

Another massive shelling by Russia brings more destruction to

He expressed his belief that everything will be rebuilt after Ukraine's victory.

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 30, the RMA reported that Russian troops had again shelled a library in Kherson, causing a fire on the top floor.