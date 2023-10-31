Kherson Shows Library Shelled By Russians

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The consequences of the Russian army's shelling of a library in Kherson were shown.
Yuri Sobolevsky, the first deputy chairman of the Kherson Regional Council, posted the video on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.
"The consequences of the Russian army's terrorist attacks on one of the Kherson libraries," the statement reads. Read also:
He expressed his belief that everything will be rebuilt after Ukraine's victory.
As reported by Ukrinform, on October 30, the RMA reported that Russian troops had again shelled a library in Kherson, causing a fire on the top floor.
