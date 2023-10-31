Russia Withdraws Its Units From Belarus Ukrainian Border Guards

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has not sent new units to Belarus after the rotation of personnel.

Andrii Demchenko, a spokesperson for Ukraine's State Border Guard Service, said this on Ukrainian television, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"The situation on the border with the Republic of Belarus is fully under control. We do not record the movement of personnel or equipment near our border. Everything [training] takes place at training grounds. We are actively monitoring the situation and analyzing the extent to which it may pose a threat. I will add that the Russian Federation has withdrawn all its units from the territory of Belarus as part of the rotation and did not send new ones," he said.

According to Demchenko, there are still a certain number of Russian military personnel in Belarus, but these are service personnel of the technical means that still remain in Belarus.

"Regarding the stay of Russian mercenaries, this is a small number - according to our data, this is less than 1,000 people," Demchenko said.