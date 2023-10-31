Battles Of Ukraine And Israel Will Define Global Security For Years To Come Austin

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has said that the victory of Ukraine and Israel in confronting Russia's armed aggression and Hamas's terrorism will define global security in which future generations will live.

He said this in his remarks at the U.S. Senate hearing on a large-scale package to respond to challenges to the country's national security, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Both in Israel and Ukraine, democracies are fighting ruthless foes who are out to annihilate them. We will not let Hamas or Putin win," Austin said.

He added that today's battles against aggression and terrorism "will define global security for years to come." He said that only firm American leadership would help ensure that "tyrants and thugs and terrorists are not emboldened to commit more aggression and more atrocities."

"So our actions today will shape the world that our children and grandchildren inherit," Austin said.

In this context, he spoke in support of an urgent budget request with additional appropriations to help fund America's national security needs, stand by U.S. partners and invest in the defense industrial base.