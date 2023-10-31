               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Ukrainian Forces Destroy Russia's Meteorit Mine Clearing Vehicle Near Avdiivka


10/31/2023 3:10:17 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Armed Forces have destroyed Russia's UR-77 Meteorit self-propelled mine clearing vehicle in the Avdiivka sector.

Ukraine's 47th Mechanized Brigade announced this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian military also released a video showing the destruction of the mine clearing vehicle.

Video: Official page of the 47th Mechanized Brigade

Public domain image

