Ukrainian Forces Destroy Russia's Meteorit Mine Clearing Vehicle Near Avdiivka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Armed Forces have destroyed Russia's UR-77 Meteorit self-propelled mine clearing vehicle in the Avdiivka sector.
Ukraine's 47th Mechanized Brigade announced this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
The Ukrainian military also released a video showing the destruction of the mine clearing vehicle.
Video: Official page of the 47th Mechanized Brigade
Public domain image
MENAFN31102023000193011044ID1107348123
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.