Russians Shell Veletenske In Kherson Region, Injuring Woman

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled the village of Veletenske in Kherson region, injuring an 82-year-old woman.
"Occupation troops attacked Veletenske in Bilozerka community," the Kherson Regional Military Administration reports .
As noted, an 82-year-old resident who was in the yard of her house was injured.
The woman has an explosive injury and a shrapnel injury to her hand. Doctors assess her condition as moderate.
Having received medical assistance, the victim refused hospitalization.
