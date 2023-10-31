Russians Shell Veletenske In Kherson Region, Injuring Woman

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled the village of Veletenske in Kherson region, injuring an 82-year-old woman.

"Occupation troops attacked Veletenske in Bilozerka community," the Kherson Regional Military Administration reports .

As noted, an 82-year-old resident who was in the yard of her house was injured.

The woman has an explosive injury and a shrapnel injury to her hand. Doctors assess her condition as moderate.

Having received medical assistance, the victim refused hospitalization.