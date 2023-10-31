Ground Forces: Russian Army Has No Strategic Successes In Kupyansk Direction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kupyansk direction is currently one of the hottest, the enemy wants to re-occupy the important logistics center of Kharkiv region – the town of Kupyansk – but the Russian army has no strategic successes in this direction.

Lieutenant Colonel Volodymyr Fitio, Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this at a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine – Ukrinform.

"The overall situation at the front line has worsened since the beginning of the month. In Kupyansk direction, we watched the enemy, we saw its preparations, we saw the enemy amassing its forces and resources. We prepared for that, strengthened our positions and amassed our reserves in the same way. Over the past day, the enemy attacked twice in this direction near Synkivka, launched eight airstrikes, 16 kamikaze drones were used against the positions of Ukrainian defenders, the enemy launched 736 strikes, of which four were from MLRS, 67 – artillery and 156 – mortars. In addition, the enemy lost 112 servicemen in this direction," Fitio reported, adding that 28 military equipment units, including five tanks and four armored fighting vehicles, were also destroyed.

According to the spokesman, the main goal of the enemy now is to re-occupy Kupyansk.

"This direction is one of the hottest. The enemy aims to re-occupy the town of Kupyansk – it is an important logistics center, through which provisions and ammunition were supplied during the previous occupation and, of course, the enemy wants to gain at least some kind of victory before the elections. To date, the Russian army has no strategic successes in this direction," Fitio said.

As reported, Ukrainian border guards destroyed an enemy EW station with a kamikaze drone in Kupyansk direction on October 27.