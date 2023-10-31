Zelensky, Denkov Discuss Security In Black Sea Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky discussed the security in the Black Sea region in the context of gross violation of freedom of navigation by the Russian Federation with Prime Minister of Bulgaria Nikolay Denkov.

"It's symbolic that our conversation is taking place on the International Black Sea Action Day. Unfortunately, Russia's aggression has turned the Black Sea region into a zone of war and a threat to freedom of navigation. We must, through joint efforts, find ways to ensure security in this region important for Europe and the world," Zelensky stressed, the President's Office informs .

The President informed Denkov about Ukraine's efforts to ensure global food security by establishing an alternative export corridor. In this context, a joint initiative involving Bulgaria, Türkiye, and Romania regarding demining activities in the Black Sea waters was praised as a practical contribution to ensuring security in the Black Sea region. Zelensky expressed Ukraine's readiness to actively participate in demining projects.

The parties paid special attention to key issues of bilateral cooperation.

"I highly appreciate the intensification of Ukrainian-Bulgarian cooperation. We can already see how our unity, the strong position of Black Sea states, works against Russian aggression. We are also grateful for Bulgaria's political support for Ukraine's European aspirations, active participation in the implementation of the Solidarity Lanes and the Ukrainian Peace Formula," the Head of State said.

Zelensky and Denkov also discussed the status of the agreements reached during the official visit of the President of Ukraine to Bulgaria in July 2023.

The President of Ukraine also informed the Prime Minister of Bulgaria about the situation on the front lines and the urgent needs of Ukraine's defense forces. In this context, he expressed gratitude for recent decisions by the Bulgarian government to enhance the military capabilities of our country and emphasized the priority of strengthening Ukraine's air defense before the onset of winter.

Photos: President's Office