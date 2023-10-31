540 Ukrainians Evacuated From Israel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Embassy of Ukraine has managed to evacuate 540 Ukrainians from Israel, while 357 Ukrainians are waiting for evacuation from the Gaza Strip.

"We have managed to evacuate 540 citizens. About 4,000 citizens of Ukraine have left since the full-scale terrorist attack. That is, Ben Gurion Airport is operating as usual. Many foreign companies refused to work. That is why people used the evacuation flights offered by the embassy," Ambassador of Ukraine to the State of Israel Yevhen Korniychuk said during the United News telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

He said that four evacuation flights had been operated to Romania. People paid for the ticket "at cost price".

The Ambassador noted that 357 Ukrainians wanted to evacuate from the Gaza Strip, and their number was constantly growing.

"Alarming signals are coming, first of all, from the Egyptian side which says that Hamas is not interested in evacuation and people remain under fire," the diplomat said.

As of October 31, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine confirmed the death of 21 Ukrainian citizens in Israel and of four more in the Gaza Strip.