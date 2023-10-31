Invaders Strike Evacuation Bus In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian FPV drone hit an evacuation minibus in Kherson region, injuring two people.
As the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine posted on Telegram , the volunteers helped the residents of one of the coastal villages of Beryslav district, which suffers from KAB bombardment, to leave for safer settlements. On the highway, a minibus was hit by a combat drone launched from the temporarily occupied left bank. Read also:
Russians shell Veletenske in Khers
on region, injuring woman
"According to preliminary information, two people were injured. They were provided with assistance, there is no threat to their lives," the military noted.
MENAFN31102023000193011044ID1107348118
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.