Invaders Strike Evacuation Bus In Kherson Region

As the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine posted on Telegram , the volunteers helped the residents of one of the coastal villages of Beryslav district, which suffers from KAB bombardment, to leave for safer settlements. On the highway, a minibus was hit by a combat drone launched from the temporarily occupied left bank.

"According to preliminary information, two people were injured. They were provided with assistance, there is no threat to their lives," the military noted.