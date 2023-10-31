Consequences Of Missile Attack On Selydove: Dozens Of Houses, Power Line Damaged

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At least 28 residential buildings and two enterprises were damaged in a Russian missile attack on Selydove, Donetsk region.

"At least 28 houses were damaged as a result of a missile attack on Selydove... In addition to residential buildings, two enterprises, three cars and a power line were damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties," Ihor Moroz, acting head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, posted on Facebook .

Today in the morning, the Russians fired three Iskander missiles at the town, hitting the private sector.

"Such strikes on towns relatively far from the front are not uncommon in Donetsk region," Moroz added.

As reported, Donetsk region is constantly under Russian fire. The enemy kills and injures civilians, destroys infrastructure and civilian objects in the region.