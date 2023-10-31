Yusov: No Safe Places For Russian Invaders In Crimea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There are no safe places for the Russian occupiers in Crimea, and the pressure exerted by the Defense Forces of Ukraine makes it difficult to use the Crimean peninsula as a logistics hub.

Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, said this during the United News telethon.

"Yes, there was information, it is confirmed – about the transfer of air and missile defense equipment from other directions and, in particular, from the Far East, to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, including the peninsula. But, as chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate Kyrylo Budanov said, today there are no safe places for the occupiers in Crimea. And we see this with our own eyes, actually on a daily basis. The planned work of the security and defense forces continues, operations in various areas – both on land and water. And this work will continue," Yusov said, responding to a request to share Ukrainian intelligence data on how the Russians are strengthening air defense in Crimea.

He also emphasized that "the pressure exerted by the Ukrainian security and defense forces makes it difficult for the enemy to conduct, plan and implement those operations, in particular, from the temporarily occupied Crimea, which they planned."

Earlier, head of the press center of the Operational Command "South" Natalia Humeniuk noted that the Ukrainian defense forces were conducting complex work in Crimea, the results of which would be seen later.