Umerov Invites Swedish Weapon Producers To Cooperate

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Defense Minister of Ukraine Rustem Umerov held a meeting with a delegation of members of the Swedish Parliamentary Committee on Defence.

“It was my pleasure to welcome in the Ministry the members of the Swedish Parliamentary Committee on Defence,” Umerov posted on Facebook .

The minister thanked the head of the Swedish delegation Peter Hultqvist, the delegation and all the members of the Swedish Riksdag for support and military assistance.

“Briefed the delegation on the priorities in the ministry's current work. Also took the opportunity to offer cooperation to Swedish weapon producers,” Umerov stressed.

As reported, Ukraine and Sweden will jointly produce CV90 high-terrain infantry fighting vehicles with reinforced multilayered armor.